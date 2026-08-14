The Back-to-School Essential Parents Are Overlooking: Eye Exams

The new backpack may be bought, the class schedule may be set and the laptop may be charged, but a new national survey suggests many families are overlooking one back-to-school essential that can shape how students learn, participate and feel in the classroom: a comprehensive eye exam.

Two in three parents, 66%, say eye exams are very or extremely important for back-to-school preparation, and 88% believe vision could affect major areas of their teen or young adult’s life, including academic performance, classroom participation and confidence. 1 Yet some say their teen or young adult has not had a comprehensive eye exam within the past year, or ever, according to a new study by global eye care leader, Alcon. 1

The Alcon Student Vision Survey, conducted by Wakefield Research among 1,000 U.S. parents of teens and young adults ages 13 to 25, found a striking gap between what parents believe about vision and what families are actually doing before the school year begins.

“Many parents assume they’d notice if their teen was having trouble seeing, but vision changes often happen gradually, and teens may not realize what they’re missing,” said Carla Mack, O.D., M.S., F.A.A.O., Global Head, Professional Affairs at Alcon. “That’s why annual comprehensive eye exams are so important. They can identify vision issues early and help students head into the school year ready to learn, participate and perform with confidence.”

Teens are spending more of their day on phones, tablets and computers than ever before, and parents are worried that screen time may be taking a toll on their eye health. In Alcon’s survey, 77% of teens were reported to spend three or more hours a day on screens, and 71% of parents said they are concerned* about the impact on their child’s eyes. 1

Parents also say they are seeing signs that vision issues may already be affecting how their teens feel day to day. More than half said they had noticed frustration, stress or lower confidence tied to difficulty seeing clearly. 1 These signals can be easy to dismiss but may point to a problem worth addressing before school starts.

“Many parents assume they would know if their teen was having trouble seeing, but vision changes can be surprisingly easy to miss,” said Dr. Amanda Nanasy. “Teens often adapt to blurry vision or may not realize what they're seeing isn't normal. That's why annual comprehensive eye exams are so important. They can uncover vision issues that might otherwise go unnoticed and help ensure students are able to learn, participate confidently in sports and activities, and thrive both in and out of the classroom.”

One reason some exams are being skipped may be a misunderstanding of what school vision screenings can and cannot do. Among parents who delayed or skipped an exam, 16% said they did so because their teen had passed a school screening, making it the most common barrier identified in the survey. 1

School screenings are a good first-line to flag possible problems, but they are not designed to replace comprehensive exams, which evaluate broader eye health and can identify more complex or developing vision needs. That distinction matters, especially for teenagers who may not complain about blurry vision or may not know that what they are seeing is not normal. One in five parents, 21%, said they worry their teen or young adult may not recognize or speak up about potential vision problems. 1

The stakes extend well beyond report cards. Parents understand that vision can shape how students perform in class, participate with confidence and show up fully at school. But belief does not always translate into action: while 66% of parents say scheduling an eye exam is a high priority during back-to-school season, only 67% report that their child has had a comprehensive eye exam within the past year. 1 The survey suggests that when annual exams become part of a family’s routine, students are less likely to fall through the cracks.

A comprehensive eye exam also gives families the opportunity to discuss the vision correction option that best fits a student’s lifestyle. While glasses remain an important solution for many, some teens may also be good candidates for contact lenses. In fact, separate research from the Contact Lens Institute found that 63% of vision-corrected consumers said their eye care professional had never discussed contact lenses with them, suggesting some families may not realize all of the options available. 1 Depending on a student’s needs, an eye care professional may recommend glasses, daily disposable contact lenses such as PRECISION1®, or weekly replacement lenses such as PRECISION7®.”

As families prepare for another school year, the report suggests that eye health belongs in the same conversation as supplies, schedules and sports physicals. A comprehensive eye exam takes less than an hour, but for a student quietly adapting to blurry vision, it can make a meaningful difference in how they learn, participate and experience the school year. Parents can take the next step by using Alcon’s online doctor locator to find an eye care professional nearby and schedule an appointment

*Concerned represents the net of somewhat concerned (49%) and very concerned (22%) responses; percentages are based on total respondents (n=1,000).

References:

Based on a survey of 1,000 U.S. parents of children ages 13-25; Alcon data on file, 2026. REF-29412 Shifting Focus: Generational Perspectives of Contact Lenses & Eye Care. Contact Lens Institute. Published Fall, 2025. Accessed May 29, 2026. https://www.contactlensinstitute.org/news/shiftingfocus_report/

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