Tracking the Ebola outbreak in the Congo

This week on Catch Me Up, we investigate the latest in the fast-moving outbreak of Ebola in Africa.

The outbreak, caused by the rare Bundibugyo virus, has expanded by thousands of cases in the last week and has become the fastest-growing such outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. More than 1,500 people have died since the outbreak was declared on April 15.

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