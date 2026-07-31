U.S. News Politics Health World News Investigations Shows Watch Now
ShowsCatch Me Up

Actions

Tracking the Ebola outbreak in the Congo

This week on Catch Me Up, we investigate the latest in the fast-moving outbreak of Ebola in Africa.
Catch Me Up: Ebola outbreak in the Congo
Scripps News
Catch Me Up: Ebola outbreak in the Congo
Catch Me Up: Ebola outbreak in the Congo
Posted

This week on Catch Me Up, we investigate the latest in the fast-moving outbreak of Ebola in Africa.

The outbreak, caused by the rare Bundibugyo virus, has expanded by thousands of cases in the last week and has become the fastest-growing such outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. More than 1,500 people have died since the outbreak was declared on April 15.

Join the conversation! Watch Catch Me Up Live every Friday at 7 ET on Scripps News. Text the word Scripps to 202-968-2449 to comment or be part of an upcoming panel discussion.

Most Recent

Shows
stream Scripps News for free

Watch Scripps News on your favorite app or smart TV.
Scripps News app promo

About Scripps News

Download the Scripps News app.