Tropical Storm Genevieve forms in Pacific Ocean, Hurricane Fausto strengthens

Tropical Storm Genevieve formed Friday in the Pacific Ocean as Hurricane Fausto strengthened into a Category 2 storm and is expected to approach the Hawaiian Islands next week, forecasters said.

The risk of some impacts from wind and rainfall in the area is increasing, the National Hurricane Center in Miami said Friday, but it's too soon to determine the exact location or potential magnitude.

"Interests in the Hawaiian Islands should monitor the progress of Fausto," the center said in an advisory.

Fausto was far from land, about 1,460 miles (2,350 kilometers) east Hilo, Hawaii. Maximum sustained winds were around 105 mph (169 kph).

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The hurricane center said swells generated by Fausto could cause life-threatening surf and rip tides in parts of southern California. Gradual weakening was expected during the coming days.

Genevieve was located about 585 miles (945 kilometers) south of Zihuatanejo, Mexico, and maximum sustained winds were around 45 mph (75 kph), according to an advisory from the National Hurricane Center. The advisory said the storm was expected to rapidly intensify in the coming days.

Fausto has been churning in the Pacific while Tropical Storm Bertha moved along the Gulf Coast. Bertha brought heavy surf and some flooding to southern Louisiana and Texas as it came ashore for a second time Thursday. By late that evening, the hurricane center declared Bertha had dissipated.