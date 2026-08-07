How ICE is tracking down undocumented children for wellness checks

Is ICE using private contractors as "bounty hunters" to track down undocumented children?

This week on Catch Me Up, new investigation uncovers troubling questions about who is showing up at families' doors.

Then, former pro baseball player CJ Batty joins Jon Leiberman to discuss going viral with dugout anthems like "Row My Boat," empowering young female athletes, and helping save youth sports culture.

Plus, our panel weighs in on the Michigan primary shaker, cyberattacks targeting US water facilities, and prescription-delivering drones.

Stream new episodes of "Catch Me Up" every Friday at 7 p.m. ET. And text the word Scripps to (202)-968-2449 to comment or join the panel discussion for upcoming episodes!