Environmental groups ask the FCC to withdraw approval for sunlight-on-demand satellite

Environmental groups are asking the FCC to reverse its approval of a test flight for a sunlight-reflecting satellite, arguing that bouncing sunlight onto dark areas of earth from orbit could negatively affect wildlife and astronomy.

In July, the FCC gave clearance to Reflect Orbital to launch a single 59-foot-diameter mirror satellite for testing the process. The demo flight would be able to place a beam of sunlight that's more than three miles wide on the ground. The company ultimately hopes to offer sunlight on demand, anywhere and any time on Earth, using as many as 50,000 of the satellites.

But environmental advocates worry that making sunlight appear where and when it's usually dark could have unforeseen consequences. They say unusual sunlight could disrupt animal and insect behavior, wash out or damage delicate astronomy equipment, and pose a familiar risk to anyone who looks up at a sun-bright spot in the sky.

"Seen from within a reflected beam, the satellite delivering sunlight would appear four times brighter than the full Moon," the European Southern Observatory noted in a press release about the project.

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In its approval for the test satellite, the FCC said it doesn't have oversight of astronomy-related matters, and so can't take those concerns into account.

"We find that concerns about Eärendil-1’s impacts on optical astronomy fall outside our review and authorization of the space station and are not a basis for denial of or additional conditions on Reflect Orbital’s operations."

Reflect Orbital's test launch is set to go on later in 2026.