Warning issued to those who have purchased fake and counterfeit squishy toys

A warning has been issued to those who have purchased fake and counterfeit squishy toys.

The popular toys can come as animal, food, and character-shapes and are sold through online marketplaces, social media, discount stores, and other retailers.

Some squishy toys do not comply with federal safety requirements for children’s toys, including requirements addressing water beads, small parts, lead, phthalates, and other hazardous substances.

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They may also break or tear and can contain excessive levels of lead, prohibited phthalates, or other hazardous chemicals.

Because of this, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is warning consumers that fake and counterfeit toys may pose serious risks to children.

To date, they have identified 55 shipments of these squishy toys at U.S. ports.

You're urged to not purchase fake or counterfeit squishy toys and to stop using any squishy toy that has an unknown manufacturer, lacks required safety information, has a strong chemical odor, feels oily or unusually sticky, is leaking, or can be torn apart easily.

RECENT RECALL | Target recalling children's toy due to possible choking hazard

They offer the following tips to spot the fakes and keep kids safe:

