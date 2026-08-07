U.S. News Politics Health World News Investigations Shows Watch Now
U.S. NewsHousing

Actions

Homebuyers need nearly $110K income to afford a typical home

A new Redfin report finds households need nearly $110,000 a year to afford a typical home, while high mortgage rates continue squeezing buyers.
A new Redfin report finds households need nearly $110,000 a year to afford a typical home, while high mortgage rates continue squeezing buyers.
Homebuyers need nearly $110K income to afford a typical home
A For Sale sign with the sky in the background.
Posted

A new Redfin report finds a household must earn nearly $110,000 a year to comfortably afford a typical home. That figure is down slightly from last year’s record high.

Rising household incomes and slower home-price growth helped narrow the gap.

Still, the average household earns about $22,000 less than what is needed to comfortably buy a median-priced home.

RELATED STORY | Report: Most homebuyers are overpaying on their mortgage

Median household income rose 4% to $87,599, helping narrow the affordability gap. Still, the income needed to buy a home is about $22,000 higher than what a typical household earns.

Redfin defines “affordable” as spending no more than 30% of income on monthly housing costs, assuming a 15% down payment.

Starter homes are becoming somewhat more affordable, Redfin said. Buyers need an annual income of $70,693 to afford a typical entry-level home, down 1.5% from last year. Housing costs now consume 37.6% of a typical buyer’s income, down from 39.3% a year ago.

High mortgage rates are also keeping homeownership out of reach for many first-time buyers. The average rate reached 6.69% this week.

“The earnings needed to buy a house have stabilized after several years of deterioration, but that doesn’t mean homes are affordable to the average American,” Redfin senior economist Yingqi Xu said. “There’s still a double-digit gap between what the typical household earns and what they need to comfortably buy a home, leaving many prospective first-time buyers stalled on the sidelines.

RELATED STORY | Average 30-year US mortgage rate climbs to 6.58%, highest level in nearly a year

“But even if the market isn’t becoming much more affordable, it is becoming a bit more manageable for house hunters. It’s a buyer’s market in most of the country, especially places that were once pandemic homebuying hotspots like Nashville and Austin, giving buyers lots of options and strong negotiating power.”

Most Recent

U.S. News
stream Scripps News for free

Watch Scripps News on your favorite app or smart TV.
Scripps News app promo

About Scripps News

Download the Scripps News app.