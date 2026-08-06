College students fear AI 'job apocalypse,' but are using AI to fight back

With the rise of AI and concerns about the “job apocalypse,” less than half of American college students feel positive about the job market.

A new survey of 2,000 U.S. students pursuing higher education revealed that just 45% of students surveyed are optimistic about the job market they’ll enter post-graduation.

And seven in 10 (69%) are worried about finding a job after graduation, specifically due to AI being used to replace human labor in some sectors.

To address this concern and avoid the threat of the “job apocalypse,” many respondents are taking action and changing their future plans.

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Commissioned by SuperHuman and conducted by Talker Research, the survey revealed that 34% of students are pursuing higher education degrees specifically to avoid this calamity.

Others have adjusted their career path (12%) or even changed their major or concentration (22%) due to job market concerns.

The survey also revealed that 91% are working to upskill themselves outside of their college courses — and 43% are using AI to learn new skills.

The survey dug further into this dichotomy, examining how, despite concerns about AI’s impact on the job market, students are still working to learn about and use AI to their benefit.

Fifty-eight percent of respondents said learning about AI while in college is essential for their career, and almost half (48%) believe learning how to use AI properly — including ethically and responsibly — is the most important skill they’ll gain in college.

“AI is having a massive impact on the world, and we know it can be scary for college students who are trying to set themselves up for success in an ever-changing job market,” said Jenny Maxwell, head of education at Superhuman. “But it’s clear that students understand that learning how to use AI effectively is actually the strongest defense against a potential ‘job apocalypse.’ We believe that it’s not AI that will take most jobs, but someone who uses AI to do their best and most productive work over someone who doesn’t.”

Students believe it’s important to have a balance between using AI and honing critical thinking skills (69%), and right now, that balance might be in jeopardy.

Eighty-one percent of respondents believe we’re at risk of losing critical thinking skills due to an over-reliance on AI.

Perhaps this helps to explain what kind of support students are looking for from AI tools. When asked what they would find helpful, students highlighted spelling and grammar support to improve the quality of their writing (54%), as well as reminders about deadlines for projects and assignments (40%).

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Students would also appreciate AI that knows their specific class requirements to support them on assignments (33%), a personal assistant to keep them on track throughout the year (33%) and AI with input from their professors to guide them (25%).

“The survey shows that most students recognize the importance of AI as a tool to empower them, not replace or offload the human skills that are so fundamental to higher education,” said Maxwell. “As we start the new school year, educational institutions should consider how to arm students with the right tools and training to prepare them for the future while staying true to their belief in the importance of balancing AI literacy and critical thinking.”

Research methodology:

Talker Research surveyed 2,000 U.S. residents 18+ pursuing higher education (bachelor’s, master’s, doctorate, etc.) who have access to the internet; the survey was commissioned by Superhuman and administered and conducted online by Talker Research between June 29 and July 7, 2026.