Buying a used electric vehicle? Don't skip this crucial battery check

Used electric vehicles may look like a bargain, but experts say you should be doing your homework before you buy.

The biggest thing to check? Battery health.

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Consumer Reports says battery condition can have a major impact on value and driving range.

“The sweet spot for a used EV is one that’s still under its battery warranty but that’s depreciated enough for significant savings compared to a new one,” says Alex Knizek, director of auto test development at the Consumer Reports Auto Test Center. “You should also consider how long you plan to keep the car, and if the savings are worth it compared to buying a hybrid vehicle that may be more reliable in the long run.”

Ask about the battery warranty, charging speed, and whether the car has the latest software updates.

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Don't forget the hidden costs, including insurance, a home charger, and maintenance.

“The reality is that if you end up having to replace the battery in an EV, the cost could be more than the car’s worth,” said Knizek.

A great deal today could turn into an expensive surprise tomorrow.