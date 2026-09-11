More than 2 million Ricky Joy sour candies recalled over choking hazard

More than 2 million bottles of Ricky Joy Sour Crush Rolling Liquid Candy have been recalled because of a choking hazard.

The 1.85-fluid-ounce bottles contain sour liquid candy that is dispensed through a rollerball top. Federal officials say the rollerball can detach from the bottle and pose a choking hazard.

No injuries had been reported when the recall was announced.

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The candies were sold at stores nationwide and online at Walmart.com and RickyJoy.com from January 2023 through May 2026. They sold for about $3 per bottle and between $13 and $32 for a 12-pack.

The recalled candies came in four flavors: blue raspberry, strawberry, green apple and watermelon.

Consumers who have the recalled candy should stop using it and return it to the place of purchase for a refund. They can also contact The Ricky Joy Company at 404-975-0352 with questions.