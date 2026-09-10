Omaha Steaks trims down its menu as high beef prices squeeze American consumers

Omaha Steaks is slashing its menu and expanding its retail footprint as beef prices continue to soar.

The business will trim its offerings from 500 items down to about 120 and put more focus on cheaper cuts of meat, as consumers are now paying about 27% more for beef than they did three years ago.

The 109-year-old company plans to double its retail footprint over the next two years and open about 80 locations.

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Beef costs are getting national attention: The Trump administration is waiving tariffs on some imported beef with the goal of making groceries more affordable.

The president's beef import plan, according to the White House, would "ensure affordable beef for American consumers in light of current supply challenges."

But it's drawn quick backlash from conservative rural-state Republicans, who raised alarms about the plan's impact on ranchers.

“I’ve advised President Trump against this course of action for a year because American ranchers have been struggling against the packer monopoly for decades, and this will further harm them — most of whom are MAGA Republicans,” Sen. Tim Sheehy, R-Mont., said on social media.

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