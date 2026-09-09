Scripps News LifeFood and Drink Actions Facebook Tweet Email Interactive: Here's how to tell if your ground beef is really American Prev Next Posted and last updated Most Recent The Price of Data: A Scripps News Group investigation Scripps News Group Consumers are growing worried about their personal finances and the job market Kelly Broderick Stranded passengers face long delays after UK flight system breakdown AP via Scripps News Group Life Is your food safe? What experts say about historic summer for foodborne illness Lori Jane Gliha The poorest in the US can't find housing even as low-income units sit empty AP via Scripps News Group Girl Scouts of the USA unveils new additions including a cookie for dogs Kelly Broderick Watch Scripps News on your favorite app or smart TV. About Scripps News Download the Scripps News app.