Republicans hold first-ever midterm convention in Dallas this week

Republicans are gathering in Dallas this week for what the party is billing as a first-of-its-kind midterm convention — an event that has drawn questions about its purpose, its cost and who will actually show up.

The idea was first floated by President Donald Trump in August of last year on social media.

"It has never been done before. STAY TUNED!!!" Trump said at the time.

Since then, the head of the Republican National Committee has dubbed the event "Trumpapalooza."

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Trump is set to speak Wednesday and Thursday, with over 100 speakers and special events planned. Some tickets cost thousands of dollars to attend, and no nominating process is taking place.

Ohio's Jon Husted, Michigan's Mike Rogers and Texas's Ken Paxton are among those expected to attend. All three are in races that will help determine control of the Senate.

But others in the Republican Party are keeping their distance. The campaign of Sen. Susan Collins of Maine said she will be skipping the event.

Vice President JD Vance was asked if he is concerned about who won't be there.

"No, that doesn't concern me. When you are running a congressional race, there are so many local things you are focused on," Vance said.

Television ratings are expected to pale in comparison to the 2024 presidential convention, when over 23 million people watched Trump speak. This year's event will also compete against the first NFL games of the season.

Democrats have no plans to hold a similar event. The Democratic National Committee called it a waste of time and money.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries weighed in on the convention as well.

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"The fact that these Republicans are planning a celebration in the middle of an economic crisis where everyday Americans are drowning because of this high cost of living is extraordinary," Jeffries said.

