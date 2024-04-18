Joe St. George breaks down politics and public policy for Scripps News and its television stations across the country. Since joining Scripps in 2020, Joe has become a trusted and friendly face on Scripps’ 61 stations with his morning show reports, political analysis and frequent live appearances. Joe is a multiple Emmy award winner and has reported from every swing state and nearly every crucial political county in the country. Over the course of Joe’s career, he has covered everything from a papal visit to landmark opinions from the Supreme Court to conducting a presidential interview for Scripps News at the White House in 2020. Prior to joining Scripps, Joe was a political reporter and anchor at various television stations in Denver, CO; Richmond, VA and Davenport, IA.

Before entering television, Joe held political jobs and internships on Capitol Hill, the White House and in British Parliament. When he isn’t working on a story, Joe enjoys golfing and traveling with his wife, daughter and their golden retriever, Tucker.