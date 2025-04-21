What's next for the future of the papacy?

When the leader of the Roman Catholic Church passes away, a meticulously planned protocol unfolds, balancing tradition, faith, and timely action.

RELATED STORY | Pope Francis, leader of Catholic Church, dies at age 88

The process typically begins with the papal physician announcing the time of death. The public is formally notified by the Cardinal Camerlengo, who is responsible for the Vatican until a new Pope is elected.

Following this announcement is the Novendiale, a nine-day mourning period during which the public can pay their respects. This period concludes with a funeral, usually held in St. Peter’s Square, attended by leaders from around the world.

The final resting place of a pope can vary, but given that St. Peter’s Basilica has been the burial site for 24 of the 31 deceased Popes since its completion in the 1600s, it remains a prominent choice. However, Pope Francis has expressed a desire to be buried at a basilica in Rome devoted to Mary.

As the mourning period wraps up, preparations for the conclave —the assembly of cardinals tasked with electing a new Pope — begin. During this time, media blackouts are enacted by the Vatican, sealing the cardinals off from the outside world.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT | 'May God rest his soul': Tributes pour in following the death of Pope Francis, the 1st Latin American pontiff

Once convened in the Sistine Chapel, the cardinals take an oath of secrecy and commit to a prayerful selection process. They gather to discuss potential candidates and cast their votes in private.

A two-thirds majority is required to elect the new pope. If no candidate receives the necessary votes after several rounds, the cardinals may shorten voting periods or consider compromise candidates.

In rounds where a candidate fails to achieve the two-thirds majority, the votes are burned with a chemical that produces black smoke, signaling to the faithful gathered outside in St. Peter’s Square that no decision has been reached.

When a new Pope is elected, white smoke signals the announcement to the world.

RELATED STORY | From Buenos Aires to Rome: The life of Pope Francis

Behind the scenes, the new pontiff must choose his papal name. For instance, when Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio became Pope, he chose the name Francis to honor his commitment to serve the poor.

Cardinals then emerge before the assembled crowd in St. Peter’s Square to proclaim, "Habemus Papam," Latin for "We have a Pope." The newly elected pontiff subsequently delivers his first blessing and addresses the public.

WATCH | Rev. Aquinas Guilbeau of The Catholic University of America on the passing of Pope Francis

Rev. Aquinas Guilbeau of The Catholic University of America on the passing of Pope Francis

The death of a Pope marks not just a transition, but a moment of reflection, reverence, and renewal for nearly 1.3 billion Catholics around the globe. Through this intricate dance of tradition and faith, each transition leads to a new chapter in the story of the Catholic Church.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.