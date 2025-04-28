How Trump's education reform efforts may impact your child's school

President Donald Trump is once again addressing education reform that could have significant implications for students nationwide.

Last week, he signed seven executive orders focused on reshaping the educational landscape, which include initiatives to promote the incorporation of artificial intelligence programs in K-12 schools. This move aims to ensure high school students graduate equipped for a rapidly evolving economy.

Additionally, Trump is intensifying his scrutiny of colleges and universities by reforming the college accreditation process. Accreditation is crucial as it often determines access to federal funding. Trump has specifically targeted Harvard over its diversity, equity, and inclusion policies, threatening to withdraw federal dollars if these school policies don't align with the administration’s objectives.

In a further shift, Trump expressed his stance on what he describes as common-sense school discipline, reversing an order by former President Joe Biden. The previous order cautioned school districts that they could violate civil rights laws if they imposed stricter discipline on one racial group compared to others.

The response from educators has been swift. The American Federation of Teachers stated that “this fails to create a safe and welcoming environment. It simply ignores a history where Black and brown students were disproportionately suspended or expelled from school.”

Trump’s recent actions indicate a continued interest in influencing federal education policy, despite his previous calls to dismantle the Department of Education. As these changes unfold, the future of educational standards and funding remains in the balance.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.