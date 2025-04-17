Trump's first 100 days: Record number of executive orders but few new laws

In the midst of consequential and controversial executive actions in Washington, one notable trend has emerged: a significant decline in the number of new laws passed.

According to Punchbowl News, President Trump has signed just five bills into law during his administration, marking the fewest for a new president in seven decades. By comparison, President Trump signed 24 bills into law during the first 100 days of his first term.

The limited number of new laws during this early phase of his current presidency has raised questions, especially given that Republicans currently control the House, Senate, and White House.

The low legislative output could be attributed to Republican leaders in Congress aligning with President Trump on a strategy focused on a comprehensive spending bill — referred to as the "one big beautiful bill." This legislation is expected to include changes to tax laws and allocate taxpayer funds for significant projects, such as enhancing border security.

A vote on this spending bill is anticipated as soon as next month, although timelines may shift due to potential delays.

While the number of new laws has dwindled, the Trump administration has been marked by a significant number of executive orders. Just weeks ago, President Trump set a record for the most executive orders issued, surpassing a previous benchmark set by President Franklin D. Roosevelt.

Additionally, there has been unprecedented legal activity, with various federal district judges intervening to block parts of the Trump agenda.

As the political landscape continues to evolve, the focus remains on the balance between executive actions and legislative achievements in Washington. Stay tuned for further updates on these developments.

