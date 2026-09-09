New study links GLP-1 ingredient to decrease in asthma attacks, COPD flare-ups

A new study has linked a GLP-1 ingredient to nearly 40 percent fewer asthma attacks.

According to the study, semaglutide, which is in both Ozempic and Wegovy is a medication that is widely used for type 2 diabetes and weight loss. Research presented at the European Respiratory Society in Spain recently found that the ingredient was associated with this reduction.

"GLP-1 receptor agonists are widely used to treat type 2 diabetes and obesity," said Professor Chloe Bloom, Clinical Associate Professor in Respiratory Epidemiology. "Previous research suggests that they may have anti-inflammatory effects and may improve lung-related outcomes. However, asthma and COPD outcomes have not been included as outcomes in GLP-1 drug trials.

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Researchers analyzed electronic medical records from the UK and carried out four studies involving people who had started treatment with either a GLP-1 medication or a different type of diabetes drug.

The results found that those with asthma and COPD who received the GLP-1 medication experienced fewer asthma attacks and COPD flare-ups than comparable patients who were prescribed other diabetes medications.

"The effect was strongest with semaglutide, especially in people with asthma, where use of semaglutide appears to be associated with nearly a 40% reduction in asthma attacks. Semaglutide also led to a 20% reduction in COPD flare-ups," said Bloom.

Bloom emphasized that while encouraging, these results are not enough to recommend medications specifically as treatment for asthma or COPD.