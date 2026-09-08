Joe Biden says radiation treatment for prostate cancer 'worked as intended'

Former President Joe Biden gave an update Tuesday on his treatment for prostate cancer, saying radiation treatment he began last fall "worked as intended."

Biden, 83, did not provide details about his prognosis or whether he expects to undergo additional treatment.

"Thank you to everyone who has reached out and continues to keep me and my family in your prayers," Biden said in a statement. "We appreciate every single one of you."

Biden said the treatment has allowed him to continue working on projects he is passionate about, including his upcoming memoir, which is scheduled to be released in November after the midterm elections.

The former president was diagnosed in May 2025 with an aggressive form of prostate cancer.

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His son, Hunter, said in August that the cancer had gotten worse.

“The cancer has spread, metastasized into his bones and further," he said. "It’s very painful and it's very debilitating in many respects.”

Biden has faced other health issues in recent years. In 2023, while serving as president, he had a cancerous skin lesion removed from his chest. In 2021, doctors removed a benign polyp from his colon.