Former President Joe Biden diagnosed with prostate cancer

Former President Joe Biden has been diagnosed with prostate cancer.

"Last week, President Joe Biden was seen for a new finding of a prostate nodule after experiencing increasing urinary symptoms. On Friday, he was diagnosed with prostate cancer, characterized by a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5) with metastasis to the bone. While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive which allows for effective management. The President and his family are reviewing treatment options with his physicians," a statement from the Personal Office of Former President Joe Biden said.

The announcement comes just days after a small nodule was found on the former president's prostate during a routine check-up. A statement at the time said the finding "necessitated further evaluation."

Numerous people, including President Donald Trump, expressed their support for Biden.

"Melania and I are saddened to hear about Joe Biden’s recent medical diagnosis. We extend our warmest and best wishes to Jill and the family, and we wish Joe a fast and successful recovery," President Trump said on Truth Social.

This doesn't mark the first health concern for Biden, who is 82. In 2023, the then-president had a skin lesion removed that was a common form of skin cancer. And in 2021, he had what was described as a benign polyp removed from his colon.

A new book, meanwhile, documents concerns from those close to Biden before his decision to drop out of the 2024 election race, who witnessed what they described as an attempt to former president's inner circle to hide mental and physical declines.

The book "Original Sin," authored by journalists Jake Tapper from CNN and Alex Thompson from Axios, brings back a significant issue surrounding Biden's presidency, including his choice to pursue a second term despite his age.