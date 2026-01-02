Food budget reset: Ways to lower your grocery bill in 2026

After weeks of holiday parties and big holiday meals, many of us are looking for a food budget reset in the new year to help both our waistlines and our wallets.

The latest government figures show grocery prices rose about 2% over the past year as families look to tighten their budgets and outsmart rising prices.

For do's and don'ts at the grocery store, a group of retail and consumer experts shared their grocery fails and what to do instead.

Store brands over premium products

Amrita Bhasin, CEO of Sotira, warns against buying too many premium products that don't need to be premium. Instead, opt for high-quality store brands.

"Where you're getting the same product, ideally the same quality, but you just don't have the brand on it. The brand labels effectively what you'd be paying for," Bhasin said.

Don't overdo it at warehouse clubs

Clay Cary, senior trends analyst at CouponFollow, said another common mistake is overdoing it at warehouse clubs.

"I think it's going to the Costco or the Sam's Club and just overbuying," Cary said.

He said that’s when shoppers end up throwing away unused food.

Shop the perimeter, not just the aisles

Shampaigne Graves, women's consumer expert and founder of Boldifi, recommends shopping the perimeter of the supermarket, instead of just the aisles for expensive snacks and prepackaged goods.

"That is going to be where you're going to get the most bang for your buck, your vegetables, your proteins," Graves said.

Additional ways to save include:



Planning your meals around what's on sale

Not just shopping at eye level

Downloading your store's app for exclusive savings

Using leftovers to stretch your budget

Shopper Martel Armstrong is embracing the reset approach.

"I am on the precipice of my 50th year on earth and want to get in shape and be the best version of myself I can be," Armstrong said.

A little reset in January will lower your food budget and keep resolutions on track, so you don’t waste your money.

