Customers push back as restaurants use AI-generated content to promote products

Customers are pushing back after many restaurants have been using AI-generated content to promote products.

While AI images are cheaper than hiring a photographer, some businesses are facing backlash for using them.

While consumers have been shown to be using artificial intelligence increasingly more in day-to-day activities, customers say the images restaurants are using can look strange, fake and unappetizing.

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According to the report from The Guardian, diners feel that using fake promotional pictures signals a "lack of pride or shortcuts in food preparation and quality."

According to the National Restaurant Association's State of the Restaurant Industry report, 26 percent of restaurant operators use artificial intelligence tools.

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Critics say the technology often creates weird-looking burgers, burritos and seafood that can make diners question what's really being served.

For many diners, it turns out a real photo of real food is still the best marketing tool.