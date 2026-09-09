Blood work may tell us a person’s likelihood of developing colorectal cancer

Routine blood tests may hold clues about a person’s likelihood of developing colorectal cancer before the age of 45.

A study published by Epic Research found that younger adults with lower levels of two liver enzymes were more likely to be diagnosed with early-onset colorectal cancer.

The enzymes were AST (aspartate aminotransferase) and ALT (alanine aminotransferase).

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The group studied 11 thousand U.S. adults aged 18 to 44 who underwent a first CRC screening between January 2017 and March 2025 and who had established care.

They also all had at least one AST or ALT result in the three years before screening.

Researchers stress the findings show an association, not that low levels cause cancer.

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The study found that low AST and ALT can be markers of other underlying conditions, such as reduced muscle mass or poor nutritional status. They added that it's possible that an underlying condition, rather than the low enzyme levels themselves, drives the higher likelihood of colorectal cancer.

Doctors also say people should not try to raise those enzyme levels or seek early screening based on those results alone.