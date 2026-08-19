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Interactive: A cancer vaccine is being tailored to individuals

A local resident receives the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine shot at a center, June 30, 2021, in the Sumida ward of Tokyo.
Eugene Hoshiko/AP
FILE - A local resident receives the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine shot at a center, June 30, 2021, in the Sumida ward of Tokyo.
A local resident receives the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine shot at a center, June 30, 2021, in the Sumida ward of Tokyo.
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