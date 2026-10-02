Interactive: You could have high blood pressure and not know it

A University of Oxford study found that nearly 6 in 10 people with high blood pressure were unaware they had the condition — never diagnosed and not receiving treatment. Though conducted in England, researchers say the findings point to a global concern about undetected hypertension.

The study found hypertension affected 15% of adults ages 18 to 39, rising to 71% among those 80 and older, and was nearly 50% more common in men than women. Professor Bryan Williams of the British Heart Foundation warned that without better detection, tens of thousands could face preventable heart attacks and strokes.