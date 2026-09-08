Epstein files exhibit arrives in Dallas as Republicans gather for midterm convention

A traveling exhibit featuring the so-called Epstein Files is in Dallas, where President Donald Trump and other Republicans will gather for the party’s midterm convention.

Sky Roberts and Amanda Roberts, the brother and sister-in-law of Virginia Giuffre, one of Epstein’s most prominent accusers, told Scripps News the exhibit is also intended to keep the experiences of survivors at the center of the discussion.

“I think it's important for Americans to walk into this room and understand that every single page is a story of a survivor whose life was damaged or taken away from them,” Amanda Roberts said.

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The Justice Department released millions of pages of records after Congress overwhelmingly passed the Epstein Files Transparency Act in 2025.

Sky Roberts argued that the released material should be examined for potential investigative leads and called for the Justice Department to pursue any evidence that could support additional prosecutions.

“There are investigative leads that are sitting in these files today,” Roberts said. “We should be demanding our Department of Justice. We should be demanding the action from this administration to start finally prosecutions.”

The presence of a person’s name in the Epstein records does not by itself indicate wrongdoing or criminal conduct.

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Asked what Giuffre would say if she could see the work her family is doing, Roberts offered a brief response: “She'd say, 'Don't stop fighting. Keep going.'”

The Dallas installation runs from Sept. 8 through Sept. 11, while a bookmobile is scheduled to appear in Dallas on Sept. 10 before traveling to other cities around the country.