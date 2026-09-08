More than half of households in the US prefer streaming bundles due to low cost

A new Parks Associates study has found that 51 percent of U.S. internet households prefer a bundle that combines live TV with their favorite streaming services.

According to the study, consumers still want live news, sports and events, but they're also looking for flexibility and lower costs.

“Consumers are not necessarily choosing between live TV and streaming. Many want access to both in one package,” said Michael Goodman, Director, Entertainment Research, Parks Associates. “Providers have the opportunity to offer greater flexibility to their consumers while making it easier to access the content they value.”

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The study found more than two-thirds of subscribers like the idea of "skinny bundles" with fewer channels and a lower price tag.

A skinny bundle is one that includes a limited number of core channels, typically focused on specific content types.

“Skinny bundles offer providers an opportunity to address consumers who want to maintain access to live television but are increasingly sensitive to the cost and size of traditional channel packages,” Goodman said. “The strongest opportunity is retention. These packages can give existing subscribers another option before they decide to cancel service entirely.”