SEC considers proposal that could remove LSU from conference

The SEC is reportedly considering a proposal that could remove LSU from the conference after the university’s football team attempted to add players to its roster who previously participated in NFL preseason camps.

ESPN reported Tuesday that SEC presidents and chancellors will meet Thursday to decide whether to terminate LSU’s SEC membership. A two-thirds vote is required to expel a member institution.

At issue is a disagreement between LSU and the SEC over whether players can return to college for a fifth year after participating in NFL training camps. Following the 2025 football season, the NCAA announced that some players could remain eligible for a fifth year of competition.

However, the decision came after Dae’Quan Wright and Zxavian Harris had signed NFL contracts. After they were released from NFL training camps, they attempted to return to college, citing the new rule.

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A Louisiana court ruled the players would be eligible, but the SEC is attempting to block their eligibility in federal court.

ESPN reported Tuesday that a vote to expel LSU is unlikely to occur this week, but the proposal signals the potential consequences if LSU attempts to play athletes with NFL training camp experience.

LSU opened the season with a dominant win over Clemson on Saturday but left Wright, Harris and Jack Pyburn off its game-day roster. Pyburn has since withdrawn his attempt to return to college after the Kansas City Chiefs claimed him off waivers.

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The SEC is among the conferences that clarified players who signed professional contracts after the NCAA’s decision granting a fifth year of eligibility would still be considered ineligible.

Coach Lane Kiffin has not said when Wright or Harris could potentially play.

