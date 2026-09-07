NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell agrees on a 4-year contract extension

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has agreed on a four-year contract extension that runs through the 2030 league season, ending on March 31, 2031.

The NFL's Compensation Committee notified the full ownership of the agreement on Sunday.

In a memo sent to owners that was obtained by The Associated Press, New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft said: "We believe we are very fortunate to have Roger at the helm for the next four years."

Kraft is the chairman of the league's compensation committee.

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"Throughout the negotiation process, the Committee worked closely with an independent third-party compensation consultant and outside counsel to structure a deal that aligns Roger's compensation with the League's long-term interests and success," Kraft said. "To that end, the agreement is heavily performance based, with more than 95% of the total compensation tied to Roger's and the NFL's performance measured against various metrics and at the discretion of the Compensation Committee."

Financial terms of Goodell's new contract weren't immediately known. He reportedly earned $63.9 million for the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons. The NFL hasn't been required to disclose Goodell's compensation on an annual basis because the league office is no longer structured as a tax-exempt trade association.

This is the fifth contract extension for the 67-year-old Goodell, who has served as commissioner since succeeding Paul Tagliabue in 2006. He began his NFL career as an administrative intern in 1982 under then-Commissioner Pete Rozelle.

Under Goodell's leadership, the NFL's popularity and revenue have skyrocketed. The Washington Commanders were sold for $6.05 billion in 2023 and the Seattle Seahawks were sold for $9.612 billion this offseason, setting a new record.

The league has continued expanding its global reach, and is playing a record nine international games this season.

The expiration of Goodell's contract coincides with the end of the current collective bargaining agreement, which also expires in March 2031.