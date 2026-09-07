King Charles clarifies status of Prince Harry and his wife after their UK return

King Charles III authorized the release of a letter on Monday clarifying the status of Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, now that they've returned to the U.K.

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The letter confirms that the couple are no longer working members of the royal family and will not use the titles "his or her royal highness.'' It adds that any security issues are the responsibility of relevant police agencies and the couple's charity work will be carried out in a private capacity.

The letter states that the king authorized the communication "to help avoid doubt or confusion'' about the couple's status.

Harry and Meghan arrived in the United Kingdom at the end of August. It was announced last month that they were returning to Britain after six years in the United States.

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This came after Harry recently expressed an interest in reconciliation so he could spend more time with his father, who is being treated for cancer.

The King has been undergoing treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer since 2024.