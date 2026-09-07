Trump shares map that renames New Mexico as ‘New America’

President Donald Trump on Sunday appeared to suggest that New Mexico should be called “New America,” posting a photo of the state with the new name days after he signed an executive order to change Lake Ontario to “Lake America.”

The image posted on Truth Social, which was reshared by the White House on X, shows the outline of the state with the word “Mexico” crossed out in red and replaced with “America.” There was no explanation shared alongside the image. The White House has not announced an effort to rename New Mexico. CNN has reached out for more details.

While Trump has the power to rename what geographic landmarks, such as bodies of water, are called in the Geographic Names Information System, he doesn’t have the constitutional ability to legally rename states — that process would need to happen within the state.

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In addition to the renaming of Lake Ontario in the system late last month, Trump also used an executive order to rename the Gulf of Mexico as the Gulf of America in January 2025, on his first day back in office.

In response to the post, New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, a Democrat, accused Trump of trying to distract Americans, insisting that “New Mexico’s name isn’t up for debate.”

“While the President tries to distract Americans from his disastrous war in Iran, gas prices keep soaring,” she said Sunday on X. “While the White House wastes time coloring on maps, Nuevo México is busy doing the work.”

Democratic Sen. Martin Heinrich also pushed back on Trump’s post. “Three things I will always call by their actual names,” he said on X. “The Gulf of Mexico. Lake Ontario. New Mexico.”

The state’s name predates the founding of the United States back to the 16th century, according to a fact sheet on the origin of state names from the Bureau of Indian Affairs.

Trump has frequently touted his desire to rename landmarks in a show of his presidential power. His move to rename Lake Ontario has come in the midst of tense trade war with Canada.

Shortly after signing that executive order, he also teased potential plans to change the name of one of the oceans on either side of the United States.

“We have a gulf and we have a lake. Now, all we need is an ocean. So, maybe we’ll have to change the name of the Atlantic and/or the Pacific. Maybe we’ll change them both,” he said.

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