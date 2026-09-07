Rob Reiner wins posthumous Emmy for role in ‘The Bear’

Nine months after his tragic death, Rob Reiner has received a posthumous Emmy for his performance in FX’s kitchen drama “The Bear.”

Reiner’s award for outstanding guest actor in a comedy was announced on Sunday evening at the ceremony formerly known as the Creative Arts Emmys, a two-day event held at Peacock Theater in downtown Los Angeles that honors artists and craftspeople a week ahead of the main televised celebration.

Famed for directing a wealth of classic films, including “The Princess Bride,” “When Harry Met Sally,” “This Is Spinal Tap” and “Misery,” the late Hollywood stalwart received a lengthy standing ovation from his friends and peers in the audience.

Reiner was found dead alongside his wife of four decades, Michele Singer Reiner, by the couple’s daughter at their home in Brentwood, Los Angeles in December last year.

Their son, Nick Reiner, has been charged with stabbing his parents to death. He has pleaded not guilty.

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In his final TV role before his death, Reiner appeared in season 4 of “The Bear” as a benevolent business consultant.

The character proved a hit with fans when the episodes aired in the summer of 2025, stirring excitement that Reiner might return for the fifth series –— a hope that was quashed by his death.

In the “outstanding guest actor in a comedy” category, Reiner was up against Michael J. Fox and Brett Goldstein for “Shrinking,” Hamish Linklater for “Widow’s Bay,” Christopher McDonald for “Hacks” and Connor Storrie for “Saturday Night Live.”

Reiner’s win came 48 years after he snagged the second of his two previous Emmys — both for his performance as rebellious youngster Michael ‘Meathead’ Stivic in the CBS sitcom “All in the Family.”

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The long gap between Emmy wins in an acting category sees him follow in the footsteps of his father, comedian and director Carl Reiner, who won in the same category in 1995 for an appearance in “Mad About You,” 37 years after his second win for “Caesar’s Hour” in 1958.

Reiner is the first posthumous Emmy winner in an acting category since 1995, when Raul Julia won for his performance in the TV movie “The Burning Season” following his death the previous year at age 54.

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