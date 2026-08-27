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President Trump signs order to rename Lake Ontario amid trade war with Canada

The order comes a week after President Trump increased tariffs on Canadian imports.
The new order comes a week after President Trump increased tariffs on Canadian imports. (Scripps News)
President Trump signs order to rename Lake Ontario amid trade war with Canada
A view of the Toronto skyline and Lake Ontario from the Toronto Islands.
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President Donald Trump signed an order Thursday renaming Lake Ontario to “Lake America” amid ongoing trade tensions between the United States and Canada.

The order formally directs the Secretary of the Interior to take steps within the next 30 days to remove all references to Lake Ontario throughout the U.S. government.

He had previously said he was considering renaming the Great Lake before Thursday's order.

“The United States is giving serious consideration to changing the name of Lake Ontario to Lake America, as we don’t expect to do much business with Ontario any longer,” Trump wrote on Truth Social on Tuesday.

On Thursday, Trump took his comments one step further, calling Canadian officials "nasty people."

"People oftentimes they'll ask me, 'Who's the worst to deal with on trade?' And I say, 'That's easy — Canada.' They feel entitled, and we can't have that," Trump said.

Last week, President Trump ordered additional tariffs on Canadian goods. Days later, the Canadian government announced that it will match "dollar for dollar" tariffs, with rates of up to 50%, as a direct response to tariffs imposed by Trump.

The tariffs are expected to hit $20 billion in goods.

Both the U.S. and Canada have integrated supply chains, with automobiles and other goods frequently crisscrossing the border for production.

Ontario is Canada’s most populous province, home to about 16.1 million people.

According to the Center for Great Lakes Literacy, the name Lake Ontario comes from the Iroquoian word “oniatarí:io,” meaning “lake of shining waters.”

This is not the first time Trump has changed the name of a body of water. Shortly after taking office again in 2025, he renamed the Gulf of Mexico the “Gulf of America.” Some companies, including Google and Apple, updated the name on their maps, though most entities outside the U.S. still refer to it as the Gulf of Mexico.

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