More than 3 million grill brushes have been recalled due to an ingestion hazard

Conair has expanded a recall of Cuisinart grill brushes due to an ingestion hazard.

They say that more than 3.6 million brushes have since been recalled. This includes more than 20 different types of these brushes.

The company says there has been at least 54 reports and reviews where small wire bristles detached from the grill brushes. There were also three reports of consumers swallowing the bristles and having to seek medical treatment.

The recall expansion involves Cuisinart metal wire bristle grill brushes. They have black plastic, stainless steel, and wood handles.

The following model numbers were previously recalled and can also be located here for better image reference: CCB-100, CCB-4125, CCB-5014, CCB-6450, CCB-8012, CCB-4114, CCB-W2, and CSBS-777.

The following model numbers are part of this recall expansion: CGWM-024, CGWM-059, FCB-501, CGS-W18, CCB-134, CGWM-061, CB-395, CCB-3001, CGWM-077, CGWM-058, CCB-012/021, CGWM-060, and FBH-51.

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Additional Cuisinart brand wire bristle brushes were sold individually and in sets, prior to 2020. These are all included in the recall.

If you own one of these brushes, you're asked to stop using it immediately and contact Conair for a full refund.