Labor Day travel 2026: What to know before your holiday weekend getaway

Labor Day weekend is the unofficial end of summer, and plenty of Americans are planning to squeeze in one final getaway before fall arrives.

Travel expert Tomeka Jones says “travelers should prepare for busy airports and busy highways over the holiday weekend.”

And travelers should also prepare to pay a little more this year.

Domestic round-trip airfare for Labor Day weekend is averaging about $750, up 2% compared to last year, according to AAA. Travelers heading to some of the most popular domestic destinations are paying even more, with airfare averaging about 20% higher than last year. International round-trip flights are averaging about 4% less than compared to last year.

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Where Travelers Are Going

According to AAA, Seattle is the most popular domestic destination this Labor Day weekend, followed by Orlando, Boston, Denver, New York, and Atlanta.

Internationally, Rome tops the list, followed by Vancouver, London, Paris, and Amsterdam.

Avoid the Busiest Travel Days

If you're flying, Jones recommends avoiding Friday and Monday when possible.

Data collected from NerdWallet shows Friday, Sept. 4, is expected to be one of the busiest days to depart, while Labor Day itself, Monday, Sept. 7 is expected to be the busiest day for travelers flying home.

Jones says “if you're able to travel next week Tuesday or Wednesday, that may help save you some time maybe even some money.“

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It's Not Too Late to Find a Deal

Last-minute travelers may still be able to find deals, but flexibility is essential.

Jones recommends choosing less than popular destinations, cities within driving distance, or even adjusting travel dates.

Travelers can also consider a shorter getaway to avoid some of the holiday rush.

Prepare Before You Leave

Whether you're flying or driving, Jones recommends giving yourself extra time.

Jones says “preparation and patience” are needed during the holiday travel weekend.

She recommends if you’re flying to arrive to the airport early and packing essentials in a carry-on bag. Travelers driving to their destination should plan to leave early to avoid peak traffic.

And perhaps the most important thing to pack this Labor Day weekend: patience.