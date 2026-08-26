General Mills removes artificial dyes from all US cereals, including Trix

General Mills has announced that all of it's cereals in the U.S. are now made without artificial colors.

This includes popular labels like Lucky Charms and Trix.

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The company's plan to remove these colors includes three milestones with an effort to remove all artificial colors from it's full retail portfolio in the U.S. by the end of next year.

That portfolio would include fruit snacks and baking products.

“As the leader in cereal, General Mills is focused on giving people what they are looking for from the brands they know and love,” said Bethany Quam, president of Big G Cereal at General Mills. “This achievement reflects how we are evolving with consumer needs while continuing to offer food that tastes great, delivers quality and provides value.”

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General Mills isn't the first company to make this change, earlier this year, Kellogg said its cereals, including Froot Loops and Apple Jacks, would be free of artificial colors and the preservative BHT by the end of the year.

Those recipes would use colors derived from natural sources, including fruit and vegetable juices and other plant-based ingredients.