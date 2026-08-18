Navigating Europe's low river levels: What river cruise travelers need to know

Europe's unusually low river levels are creating challenges for travelers this summer, particularly those planning to explore the continent by river cruise.

Prolonged heat and dry conditions have pushed water levels down along major European rivers, including the Rhine and Danube. These waterways are important not only for tourism, but also for transportation and shipping across Europe.

For river cruise travelers, the conditions have created a domino effect, forcing some cruise companies to modify itineraries, move guests to different ships or sail different rivers altogether.

But travel expert Tomeka Jones, who experienced the disruption firsthand during a recent Riverside Luxury Cruises sailing, says travelers shouldn't panic.

"River cruise companies are doing whatever they can to make sure travelers can still enjoy their European river cruise experience," Jones says.

Jones traveled to Europe expecting to cruise the Danube with Riverside Luxury Cruises, but low water levels changed those plans.

"I actually wasn't supposed to be on this ship," Jones says. "I was supposed to be sailing the Danube, but that cruise was canceled."

Rather than ending her trip altogether, Riverside offered Jones a different itinerary aboard another one of its ships sailing a different European waterway.

The unexpected change turned into an opportunity to experience destinations she hadn't originally planned to visit.

"It has been an amazing experience," Jones says. "I've been impressed with Riverside because they've been very proactive and accommodating for guests."

And Jones wasn't alone. Other passengers aboard her ship had also experienced changes to their original itineraries because of water conditions.

"That really speaks to what river cruise companies are doing right now," Jones says. "They're monitoring river levels and making adjustments while prioritizing guest safety."

Jones says that's why flexibility is especially important for travelers right now.

"Your European river cruise experience may look a little different than what you originally booked," Jones says. "But that doesn't mean you still can't have an amazing vacation."

For travelers with a river cruise coming up this summer or fall—or those considering one in the future—Jones recommends three things: flexibility, staying informed and purchasing travel insurance.

"Travel insurance is essential because you never know what could happen," Jones says.