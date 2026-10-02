Jay Clayton set to be tapped as administration's new AI czar

Jay Clayton is getting a new title. The Director of National Intelligence is now expected to be tapped to also become U.S. AI czar, where he will oversee U.S. policy regarding AI regulation for the Trump administration.

The Senate confirmed Clayton as Director of National Intelligence in July in a party-line vote, 51-47. In that role, he oversees all national intelligence programs, including the CIA and the National Security Agency.

Clayton previously served as the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York and was a chairman for the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Clayton recently told lawmakers that AI is both a game-changing opportunity and threat. Last month the president said he planned to form an AI task force as the government faces calls to impose guardrails.

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The president has denied the need for AI safeguards, at one point in September saying that he would provide any needed protection as president.

But Trump also met last week with leaders of major AI and tech companies, where he said they signed a non-biding accord to monitor and control the growth of AI.