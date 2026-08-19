American Airlines upgrading planes with more premium seats, wifi

American Airlines announced plans for a major upgrade to its narrowbody fleet, including seatback entertainment screens at every seat and more premium seating options.

The airline said premium seating on narrowbody flights will grow from about 25% of seats to roughly 40% in the coming years. That includes additional First Class and Main Cabin Extra seats.

Aircraft included in the upgrade plan include Boeing 737 MAX 10s and Airbus A319 and A320 jets.

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New narrowbody aircraft also will feature 4K seatback screens, USB-C charging ports, Bluetooth headphone connectivity and personalized movie and TV recommendations.

The planes also will be equipped with Starlink high-speed internet service.

American said it expects the upgrades to be completed by 2030.

The changes are part of a broader airline industry trend of catering more to higher-paying travelers.

“We’re making one of the most significant investments in the onboard experience in our history,” American Chief Customer Officer Heather Garboden said. “From next-generation seatback entertainment at every seat to substantially more premium seating options, these enhancements will give our customers more ways to relax, stay connected and enjoy their journey.”

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