Authorities sound alarm for Honda owners over a spike in air bag thefts

Authorities across the country are sounding the alarm over a spike in air bag thefts.

The warning is for Honda owners everywhere. According to officials, these thieves are targeting the driver's side air bags of Honda Accords, Civics, HR-Vs and CR-Vs.

The thieves are often stealing these air bags to sell on the black market.

While a brand new replacement airbag could cost around $1,000 at a dealership for the victim, these black market buyers are purchasing stolen ones for significantly less.

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The recent sprees have taken place across Maryland, Illinois and South Florida.

Police say the crimes tend to happen overnight, and that there are a few things drivers can do to protect their vehicles.

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They say you should park in well-lit areas if you're unable to park in a garage. You should always keep your vehicles locked and if you have access to outdoor cameras at your home, have them face your vehicle.

The National Insurance Crime Bureau says more than 500,000 airbags are stolen each year, causing $50 million in losses.