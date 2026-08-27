Scripps News LifeMoney Actions Facebook Tweet Email Interactive: Retailers are getting billions in tariff refunds. Will any of It reach you? Prev Next Walmart got $2.9B in tariff refunds. Here's which retailers are passing savings to shoppers — and which aren't Posted and last updated Most Recent CDC confirms more than 17,000 cyclosporiasis cases across US Justin Boggs GOP nominee for Maine governor wants ICE agents at polling places in the state AP via Scripps News Group Partial lunar eclipse will turn most of the moon blood red Justin Boggs Life Labor Day travel 2026: What to know before your holiday weekend getaway Scripps News Group General Mills removes artificial dyes from all US cereals, including Trix Kelly Broderick USPS proposes holiday shipping price hikes for 2026 peak season Justin Boggs About Scripps News Download the Scripps News app.