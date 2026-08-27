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Interactive: Retailers are getting billions in tariff refunds. Will any of It reach you?

Walmart got $2.9B in tariff refunds. Here's which retailers are passing savings to shoppers — and which aren't
Retailers are getting billions in tariff refunds. Will you see any of it?
Shoppers at Walmart
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