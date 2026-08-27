Partial lunar eclipse will turn most of the moon blood red

The week will bring a partial lunar eclipse, when part of the moon’s sunlight is blocked by Earth.

According to NASA, people in eastern North America and all of South America will have the best chance of seeing the eclipse. Much of those continents will be able to see the eclipse in its entirety. Residents of western Europe will see the lunar eclipse as the moon sets Friday morning.

People in western North America, including California, Oregon and Washington, will be able to view the lunar eclipse as the moon rises Thursday evening.

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For those east of the Mississippi River, the eclipse will peak around midnight local time. The eclipse is expected to last more than three hours, reaching its peak at 12:14 a.m. EDT.

At its peak, 93% of the moon will be eclipsed, leaving only a small sliver illuminated. Most of the moon will appear blood red at peak eclipse.

Lunar eclipses happen during the full moon phase. Unlike a solar eclipse, which generally casts a shadow over only a small portion of Earth, lunar eclipses can be seen anywhere the moon is visible. Lunar eclipses also do not require special glasses or equipment for viewing.

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The next lunar eclipse visible from the United States will occur Jan. 12, 2028. The next lunar eclipse of this magnitude visible from the United States will occur June 26, 2029.

