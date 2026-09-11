Shoppers are turning to international markets for deals on grocery staples

Looking to cut costs on your grocery bill? Experts say you may want to check out International supermarkets.

They said that shoppers may find lower prices on some staples while discovering new ingredients and flavors.

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Experts say savings depend on what's in your cart, but international grocery stores are growing in popularity as more Americans look for variety and value.

In April, it was reported that grocery prices rose 2.9 percent. That was mainly driven by higher fuel costs tied to the Iran conflict, weather impacts, and trade policies.

Because of that, many Americans are looking for ways to save money wherever they can.

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A recent survey also found that nearly 35% of consumers bought groceries with a credit card in 2025 and paid the balance in full.

That’s according to the Urban Institute, a Washington, D.C.-based nonpartisan group that tracks economic and social policy trends annually.

It also found that nearly 1 in 10 adults are using Buy Now, Pay Later options to pay for groceries.