Health Actions Facebook Tweet Email Interactive: Who takes supplements? New survey reveals America’s $210 billion habit Prev Next A new Pew Research Center survey reveals just how deeply the supplement habit has taken hold across America — and which groups are leading the charge. (Scripps News) Posted and last updated Most Recent Ross Fire in Texas grows to more than 90K acres, with more hot weather forecast Scripps News Group Buying a used electric vehicle? Don't skip this crucial battery check Kelly Broderick Yemen's Houthis capture a Red Sea island in a threat to shipping AP via Scripps News Group Health America's supplement habit: 80 percent of adults are taking at least one Kelly Broderick ‘It’s an ongoing battle’: New 9/11 documents renew focus on survivors’ health Kadia Tubman Report finds sharp increase in ectopic pregnancy deaths across the US Scripps News Group Join the 'Morning Rush' team every weekday at 7 a.m. ET About Scripps News Download the Scripps News app.