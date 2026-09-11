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Interactive: Who takes supplements? New survey reveals America’s $210 billion habit

A new Pew Research Center survey reveals just how deeply the supplement habit has taken hold across America — and which groups are leading the charge. (Scripps News)
Interactive: Who takes supplements? New survey reveals America’s $210 billion habit
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