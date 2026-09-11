America's supplement habit: 80 percent of adults are taking at least one

A new Pew Research Center study has shown that Americans are taking more and more supplements.

The study found that roughly 8 in 10 adults say they are currently taking at least one supplement for their health.

The most commonly used supplements are vitamins and minerals such as iron, calcium or multivitamins.

Right below vitamins and minerals was protein supplements and omega oils.

RECENT HEALTH STORY | Short walks are good — but longer ones could dramatically impact your heart health, study says

19 percent say they are taking herbal supplements (such as ashwagandha or ginseng).

Most survey respondents said supplements are at least somewhat important to their health.

According to Pew Research, the global supplement industry is estimated to be worth nearly 210 billion dollars.

They are often a common topic of discussion for social media health and wellness influencers as well.

While it's popular for young adults, older adults are actually more likely to be taking supplements according to the research.

RECENT HEALTH STORY | New study finds fitness watches consistently overestimated calories burned

Among those ages 65 and older, 85% say they do this, compared with 67% of adults under 30.

They also found that women are slightly more likely than men to say they are currently taking supplements.