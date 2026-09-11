Selena's brother sues sister over profits from late Tejano singer's legacy

A.B. Quintanilla, the brother of the late Tejano music star Selena, is suing their sister, Suzette Quintanilla Arriaga, and two companies connected to the family’s music business.

The lawsuit, filed this week in Texas, accuses Suzette and Q Productions of failing to pay A.B. his full share of profits generated by Selena’s entertainment properties.

According to the lawsuit, A.B., Suzette and other family members entered into an agreement following Selena’s death governing the management of rights connected to the singer, including her name, likeness and other entertainment properties. A.B. claims the agreement entitles him to 25% of net proceeds.

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A.B. alleges he discovered in spring 2025 that he had not received all of the money owed to him. He says he requested financial records to determine how much revenue the properties generated and how profits were distributed, but alleges the defendants have not provided a complete accounting or paid him the full amount he is due.

A.B. is seeking more than $1 million, as well as asking for an accounting of Selena-related finances, payment of any money determined to be owed to him, attorney’s fees and other damages.

Selena was 23 when she was fatally shot in 1995 by Yolanda Saldívar, the former president of her fan club. Saldívar remains in prison. She became eligible for parole in 2025, but the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles denied her release.