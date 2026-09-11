Poll finds strong memories of 9/11 persist across generations

Where were you on 9/11?” If you’re of a certain age, the question comes up nearly every year.

Friday marks 25 years since 19 hijackers commandeered four airplanes, crashing two into the World Trade Center and one into the Pentagon, killing 2,977 people. Almost instantly, television screens filled with images from New York and Washington.

According to Pew Research Center, 93% of people who were at least 10 years old at the time can recall where they first learned of the attacks. Overall, 83% of adults born before 2001 remember where they were.

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Among those who were 5 years old at the time, 54% said they can recall where they were that day.

Now, 25 years later, a growing number of adults were not alive during the Sept. 11 attacks. Among adults ages 18 to 24, 60% said they first learned about the attacks through schoolwork. Another 16% said they learned about 9/11 from friends or family, while 8% said they discovered it on their own. The poll found 14% were unsure how they first learned about the attacks.

Pew estimates that 10% of adults alive today were born after the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.