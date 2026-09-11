Interactive Actions Facebook Tweet Email Interactive: A 109-year-old company is making major changes as beef prices soar Prev Next Omaha Steaks is slashing its menu and expanding its retail footprint as beef prices continue to soar. (Scripps News) Posted Most Recent Consumer borrowing rises in August as Americans face higher prices Kelly Broderick Hawaii tourism officials urge visitors to avoid Kauai after Hurricane Lowell AP via Scripps News Group Senators from both parties question OpenAI on breach of AI startup Hugging Face AP via Scripps News Group Watch Scripps News on your favorite app or smart TV.