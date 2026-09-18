The EPA's Climate Rollback: Gov. Christine Todd Whitman Is Outraged

This week on Catch Me Up, the Supreme Court just handed Trump a "Supreme No" on his mail-ballot overhaul, and that's only the opening act.

Jon Leiberman catches you up on the GOP's first-ever midterm convention with Scripps News' Jay Gray - including that $5K check promise everyone's still talking about before turning to the EPA's stunning rollback of power plant climate limits with the woman who used to run the agency, former New Jersey Governor Christine Todd Whitman.

Then it's a game-changer for women's sports: 2025 NFL FLAG Player of the Year Ava Rotondi on flag football's meteoric rise toward NCAA varsity status and its 2028 LA Olympics debut.

The panel weighs in on everything from AI "extinction" fears to what's buzzing nationwide, and the Hidden Headline delivers the ultimate feel-good ending - Oklahoma City firefighters who saved a man's life, then finished mowing his lawn before they left.

Stream new episodes of "Catch Me Up" every Friday at 7 p.m. ET. And text the word Scripps to 202-968-2449 to comment or be part of an upcoming panel discussion.

