Controversy and scrutiny bubble ahead of the UN General Assembly meeting in New York

New York City is preparing to welcome world leaders from nearly 200 countries as the United Nations General Assembly gets underway next week. Protests, major disruptions and heightened security are expected across Manhattan. Not every leader will be able to make the trip, and those who do will not necessarily have equal access once they arrive in the United States.

The Trump administration approved visas for the core members of Iran's delegation despite the ongoing war. The State Department said the delegation would be permitted to enter the United States, but Iranian officials will face restrictions while they are in New York. The State Department says members of the Iranian delegation will be prohibited from purchasing luxury goods and from shopping at wholesale clubs. A State Department spokesman warned New York-area retailers about selling to the Iranian officials on X saying in part, "While ordinary Iranians endure brutal repression, water and electricity shortages, and soaring inflation, the regime's officials want to go on shopping sprees in New York. Not on our watch."

Meanwhile, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas will not be traveling to New York as the United States again denied him an entry visa for a the second year in a row. Abbas addressed the General Assembly by video last year. The U.N. is expected to permit him to do the same next week.

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With multiple conflicts expected to dominate the General Assembly and contentious world leaders gathering in New York, protests are expected throughout the week.

NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch said the department is preparing for demonstrations each day around the General Assembly.

"This is one of the most complex security operations that we carry out, and it involves every aspect of our department," Tisch said. Thousands of NYPD officers will be deployed in and around U.N. headquarters, supported by heavy weapons teams, aviation and harbor units, K-9 teams, the Bomb Squad, the NYPD drone team, counterterrorism officers and other specialized units. City officials are warning New Yorkers to expect significant traffic disruptions and street closures as security measures take effect.

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Among the most closely watched demonstrations will be those surrounding Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is expected to address the General Assembly. New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has been a vocal critic of Netanyahu and previously explored whether the city had legal authority to arrest him based on the International Criminal Court's warrant. A legal review ultimately concluded that Mamdani did not have that authority. Mamdani also says he will not participate in protests next week.